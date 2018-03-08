WKAR TV Named 2017 Michigan Public Television Station of the Year and WKAR FM receives four awards

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- WKAR was honored to receive the 2017 Michigan Public Television Station of the Year award along with multiple other awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters at the Broadcast Excellence Awards ceremony last night. Across WKAR TV and WKAR Radio, the stations earned five Best in category awards and nine Merit awards.

“WKAR TV is honored to be recognized as the Michigan Public Television Station of the Year, especially among so many other inspiring Michigan public media stations,” said Julie Sochay, WKAR content and community engagement manager. “Through the Broadcast Excellence Awards, our stations have an opportunity to showcase our news, educational, and promotional content over the last year. Thank you to the MAB for your continued support of public broadcasting.”

More than 960 entries from 93 Michigan stations and companies were judged this year by members of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

In the Public Television division, the WKAR Best in category awards are:

Marketing Materials and Promos: WKAR Family Sizzle Reel

Mini-Documentary or Series: The Perfect Cup of Coffee

The TV Merit awards are:

Station of the Year Category

Community Involvement: WKAR-TV Community Involvement

Cultural and Performing Arts: BackStage Pass – The Crane Wives

Cultural Programing: Forte #307 – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Independent Producer: That Strange Summer

Marketing Materials and Promos: BackStage Pass Season 8 Promo

News or Public Affairs Special: Off the Record with Tim Skubick – Attorney Geoffrey Fieger

Special Interest Programming: Curious Crew #307 -- Rockets

In Public Radio Group One, the WKAR Best in category awards are:

Station of the Year Category

Feature/Use of Medium: Children of Vietnam Search for American Parents

Membership Appeal: WKAR-95 Version 1

“Our team has worked extremely hard to produce engaging and informative content for all our listeners,” said Peter Whorf, WKAR Radio station manager. “These awards are a reminder of that hard work and an encouragement to do more in the coming year.”

The radio Merit award was for the Hard News and Current Events Story: Lansing Church Examines White Privilege.

“We’re grateful to the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for their leadership and support of the public broadcasting community,” said Susi Elkins, WKAR director of broadcasting and general manager. “We’re honored to be recognized by our peers who understand the hard work and dedication that goes into serving our audiences with the quality content they deserve.”

WKAR provides Michigan’s capital region and the global community with award-winning original programming and the best from PBS and NPR via television channels WKAR-HD, WKAR World, WKAR Create and WKAR PBS Kids; and radio broadcasts at 90.5 FM, AM 870 and WKAR Radio Reading Service.

At wkar.org and video.wkar.org, the network offers live audio streaming, plus local news features, TV original full episodes and the best from NPR and PBS on-demand. The WKAR provides additional community outreach with WKAR Ready to Learn Service and PBS LearningMedia. WKAR is funded in large part by community viewer and listener contributions with additional support from Michigan State University and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.