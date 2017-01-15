On the Air Now!

WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

WKAR Public Media has launched a new, free, localized 24/7 children’s service – WKAR’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community. | Watch the celebration event here.

Finding the ‘Women of a New Tribe’ in Flint

By 1 hour ago
Jamie Paisley

Last year, 50 African-American women from Flint were selected to have their portrait taken as part of a project meant to, in the words of photographer Jerry Taliaferro, “reveal the beauty and souls of black women.” The exhibit opening this weekend at the Flint Institute of Arts is called “Women of a New Tribe."


Parts of Michigan get $1.3M to help end youth homelessness

By 1 hour ago

New funding is coming to Michigan to assist young homeless people. Youth in Michigan who have experienced homelessness are playing a part in plans to help.

Susi Elkins: “Thinking big” to get “bigger and broader” exposure for WKAR programming

By Russ White 1 hour ago

WKAR Public Media has launched a new, free, localized 24/7 children’s service – WKAR’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community.  WKAR will broadcast PBS KIDS shows 24 hours a day on an additional television channel called WKAR PBS KIDS, making it easy for local children to watch their favorite series during primetime and after-school hours when viewing among families is high.


MSU Today | January 15, 2017

By Russ White 3 hours ago
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan previews the 2017 North American International Auto Show; Michigan Environmental Council policy director James Clift looks at sustainability-related issues facing Michigan in the new year; Jennifer Orlando and Ignacio Andrade discuss MSU's Martin Luther King Day celebration plans.


Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive

By COREY WILLIAMS & Associated Press 13 hours ago
AP Photo/Corey Williams

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke in Michigan today against Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. It was one of many such gatherings across the U.S. today.

Poll Shows What The Public Does And Does Not Know About Obamacare

By 16 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threat

By & LAURIE KELLMAN & PBS NEWSHOUR 17 hours ago
Gary Cameron/Reuters

Days before President elect Donald Trump's inauguration, CIA director John Brennan sharply criticizes future U.S. leader. Trump supporters fire back.

Thousands show up for Sanders health care rally in Michigan

By 17 hours ago
AP Photo/Corey R. Williams

Macomb Community College is the site of a rally in support of Obamacare. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will appear and address the crowd.

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people are showing up for a rally in suburban Detroit where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak in support of President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

It is one of several rallies around the country by Democrats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump has promised a speedy repeal and replacement of the law that was one of Obama's proudest achievements.

Divided States of America to premiere on PBS

By PBS Jan 15, 2017
publicdomainpictures

Days before the inauguration of the 45th American president in January 2017, FRONTLINE will premiere “Divided States of America,” a four-hour, two-night documentary miniseries that looks back at events during the Obama presidency that have revealed deep divisions in our country, and examines the America that President-elect Donald Trump will inherit.

Lake Michigan water diversion proposal in Waukesha faces scrutiny

By Jan 15, 2017
publicdomainpictures

A Wisconsin city's plan to draw drinking water from Lake Michigan has some in the U.S. and Canada questioning the proposal. 

Highlights and Updates

Courtesy of ITV Plc / PBS

Victoria on Masterpiece

Sherlock Holmes main characters in season 4
Courtesy of Todd Antony/Hartswood Films / Masterpiece

Sherlock - The Final Problem on Masterpiece

