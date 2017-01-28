WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

MSU Student Says Trump Visa Ban Creates "New Aspects of Pain"

woman in MSU student lounge
Many Michigan State University students are trying to come to grips with President Trump’s executive order banning certain immigrants from entering the U.S.

 

The order affects people arriving from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. 

 

MSU student Faezah declined to give her full name.  She's Iranian.  She says the ban has everyone in her community “feeling new aspects of pain.”

 


MSU Today | January 29, 2017

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon and Spartans Athletic Director Mark Hollis talk with emerging Spartan football leaders for 2017 Brian Allen and Chris Frey.  And we learn all about the brand new WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, and we get the details on the 2017 Michigan Battle of the Buildings.


Mich. civil rights chief: Immigration order 'hurts us all'

Michigan's civil rights chief is condemning President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the president's executive order "hurts us all." 

U of M will not release student immigration status

University of Michigan officials have told international students the school won't share their immigration status unless required by law in the wake of an immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump.

State apologizes for fraud fiasco, wants to reduce penalties

A state official who is conducting a wide-ranging review of Michigan's embattled unemployment benefits office apologized for the fiasco that led at least 20,000 people to be falsely accused of defrauding a system that provides the jobless with temporary financial assistance.

Current Sports | January 27, 2016

Denzel Valentine photo
NBA Players; Chicago Bulls; Michigan Basketball Preview; Liz Dudek; Ron Deleon; Reflection Friday.


Finding solace in Copland’s ‘Lincoln’ after ‘Wartime’

Two American pieces anchor the MSU Wind Symphony's January 31st concert at the Wharton Center, Aaron Copland's 'Lincoln Portrait' and David Del Tredici's 'In Wartime.' Both of them deal with America during times of turmoil: The Civil War and 9/11.


Lansing School Board's new president talks vision for district

Headshot of Rachel Lewis
The Lansing School Board chose Rachel Lewis as their president earlier this year.

 

Lewis has been on the board since 2011 and served as Vice President in 2016.

 

 


Secretary of State computer glitch fixed

The Michigan Secretary of State offices are back in business following a computer system outage earlier today.

Rise in Flu Cases May Easily be Prevented

It's almost the end of January and Linda Vail, the Ingham County Health Officer says they are noticing a fairly steady rise in flu cases. Vail says influenza can target anyone, but senior citizens, young children and people with suppressed immune systems are most at risk. 

