WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

We may be going through a mild patch now, but Michigan winters can be pretty fierce. Sometimes it’s a little challenging picking up your favorite locally grown food.

But our ag industry doesn’t just stop cold when the snow flies. Winter farmers’ markets are on the rise.

Don’t be fooled. In Michigan, the January thaw seldom lasts long. There’s still plenty of winter left to go around.

While visions of summer cherries and asparagus may be dancing in your head, you don’t have to wait to enjoy some of your favorite local vegetables. Some Michigan farmers are still growing hardy crops in the cold, and helping to build a growing winter farmers’ market phenomenon.