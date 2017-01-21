WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

Women's march on Lansing sees thousands rally

By 3 hours ago
Peter Whorf / wkar-msu

LANSING - Somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 people gathered on the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol today in solidarity with hundreds of rallies around the nation and the Women's March on Washington, D.C.

 


Sutton Has Career Day, Leads Waverly to Win Over Haslett

By Current Sports 22 hours ago
Isaac Constans

By Isaac Constans

Lansing Waverly head coach Craig Fields has seen some pretty good guards, but on Friday night, he witnessed something he never had seen before, and yes that includes former NBA draft pick Marcus Taylor. As Waverly took to the road to face CAAC Red opposition Haslett, one player wanted to etch out a night to remember.

Current State | January 21, 2017

By current state Jan 20, 2017

Betsy DeVos nomination for Sec. of Education, Everett HS Band at inauguration, playwright Brian Letscher, energy from motion, and more.


Lansing observes Trump inauguration

By & Jan 20, 2017
Inaugural watch party photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office as our 45th president. We sent Scott Pohl and Kevin Lavery out to hear what local people thought of the ceremony.


‘Republicans have the votes’ says Bloomberg's Wallbank of DeVos hearings

By Jan 20, 2017
Betsy DeVos photo
Courtesy photo

This week, Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos faced U.S. Senate confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education.

Great Lakes Month in Review: Obama’s legacy, Flint update

By Jan 20, 2017

The Obama years are now behind us. How did the Great Lakes fare as a result?


Schuette joins blind man’s United States Supreme Court lawsuit

By cheyna roth Jan 20, 2017
www.billschuette.com

Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association. A discrimination case was filed last month in the United States Supreme Court.

“Prevailing wage” to be an issue before new Legislature

By Jan 20, 2017
Courtesy photo

It’s looking like “prevailing wage” will be an issue in the Legislature’s new session. It deals with pay rates for construction workers on publicly funded projects. And, it’s an issue that divides Governor Rick Snyder and the Legislature’s Republican leaders.

Off the Record | January 20, 2017

By WebTeam Jan 20, 2017

Topic: Governor's State of the State address.  Guest: Michael LaFaive, Mackinac Center.

Watch it at video.wkar.org

East Lansing’s solar park plan heats up

By Jan 20, 2017
man standing in front of house
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about clear, sunny skies.  Still, our state is fostering a growing solar industry.  The new energy reform package signed into law last month by Governor Rick Snyder calls for more aggressive renewable energy production targets, including from solar power.

A public-private partnership in mid-Michigan is trying to capitalize on this trend by building a solar park in East Lansing.


Pages

LIVE | NPR Fact-Checking Inauguration Address 2017

By editor Jan 20, 2017

Loading...

PBS NewsHour | The Rundown

By Editor Jan 20, 2017

PBS NewsHour live coverage of Inauguration Day news and ceremonies. Join us at the Rundown all day Friday for news, analysis, photos, video and stories from people on the ground.

NPR | Live Blog - Inauguration Day 2017

By Editor Jan 20, 2017

Live Friday Jan. 20 approx. 7am-6pm (or later as news warrants)

From NPR News

President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA

By 27 minutes ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

Barbershop: Inauguration and Women's March Travellers

By editor 27 minutes ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches

By 27 minutes ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

President of Gambia Leaves For Exile, Allowing For First Peaceful Transfer Of Power

By 1 hour ago

After weeks of uncertainty and political tension, the longtime ruler of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has boarded a plane to fly into exile.

Campaign Trail Trump On Display As He Goes To CIA On First Day As President

By 1 hour ago

On his first full day in the White House, President Trump went to the CIA presumably to try and offer an olive branch to members of the intelligence community he often maligned over their conclusions that Russia had conspired to influence the U.S. elections.

Instead, he falsely denied that he had ever criticized the agency, falsely inflated the crowd size at his inauguration on Friday, attacked the media and told intelligence officers gathered to, "Trust me. I'm like a smart person."

MORE FROM NPR

WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

WKAR Public Media has launched a new, free, localized 24/7 children’s service – WKAR’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community. | Watch the celebration event here.

Read More

On the Air Now!

New, free 24/7 children's channel and multiplatform services

LEARN MORE

Highlights and Updates

WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

WKAR Public Media has launched a new, free, localized 24/7 children’s service – WKAR’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community. | Watch the celebration event here.

Read More
Courtesy of Great Performances / PBS

Landmarks Live in Concert | Alicia Keys

Courtesy of Andrew Geraci / District 7 Media / PBS

Divided States of America | Frontline

BackStage Pass | Curious Crew | Forte | Off the Record | WKAR Specials

WKAR originals - full episodes, online extras and more

GO THERE

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts on 90.5 and streaming here

LEARN MORE

The Flint Water Crisis

WKAR coverage from Current State, Off the Record and our media partners

Go There

Faces of Flint

Examine Day-to-Day Life During the Flint Water Crisis

Learn More

StayTuned January 2017

Download the latest and archive issues

Go

WKAR Radio Reading Service

Your support for this special radio broadcast brings news and information to those who have trouble reading

Learn More