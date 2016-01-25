WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services

In Michigan, winter farmers’ markets grow in size, selection

man standing near vegetables
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

We may be going through a mild patch now, but Michigan winters can be pretty fierce.  Sometimes it’s a little challenging picking up your favorite locally grown food.

 

But our ag industry doesn’t just stop cold when the snow flies.  Winter farmers’ markets are on the rise.

 

Don’t be fooled.  In Michigan, the January thaw seldom lasts long.  There’s still plenty of winter left to go around.  

While visions of summer cherries and asparagus may be dancing in your head, you don’t have to wait to enjoy some of your favorite local vegetables.  Some Michigan farmers are still growing hardy crops in the cold, and helping to build a growing winter farmers’ market phenomenon.

Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse

By 8 hours ago
michigan.gov

A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments has had his  medical license suspended by the State of Michigan .

Current Sports | January 25, 2016

By Current Sports 13 hours ago

MSU Men's Basketball; Purdue Basketball; NCAA Tournament; Tom Izzo; Evan Beach; Detroit Pistons


Student voices from Flint, Lansing in art exhibit on water crisis

By 15 hours ago
Students at the Broad Art Museum
Courtesy photo / Broad Art Museum

MSU’s Broad Art Museum is hosting an exhibition called “Beyond Streaming: A Sound Mural for Flint” through April 23rd. The project unites Chicago artist Jan Tichy with students from Flint Carmen-Ainsworth and Lansing Everett high schools to explore the Flint water crisis together. WKAR’s Scott Pohl has the story.

State's top court to determine whether juries sentence teens

By 16 hours ago
MI.GOV

The Michigan Supreme Court says it will settle whether juries — not judges — have the sole power to decide whether someone under 18 gets life in prison without parole.

MSU grant will help Haitian relief

By 21 hours ago
goodfreephotos

Michigan State University is using a roughly $2 million federal grant to help southwestern Haiti restore agricultural production after Hurricane Matthew's devastating blow last fall.

An 'Absolute' Chopin expert arrives at MSU

By 23 hours ago
Image courtesy of Artists International Management

New MSU College of Music Artist-Faculty member Margarita Shevchenko is intricately linked to the works of Frederick Chopin. But in her Absolute Chamber Music concert this Thursday, she adds a complimentary composer.


Rolling digital science lab debuts in mid-Michigan

By Jan 25, 2017
woman near computer screen
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Is it a school?  Is it a bus?  Is it a school bus?  The answer to all those questions is yes -- sort of.


Massachusetts mattress conceals $20m in cash

By BBC Jan 24, 2017
Bedframe containing about $20m
MA U.S. Attorney's Ofc

US authorities have seized $20m (£16m) in cash discovered in a bed frame under a mattress in a Massachusetts flat.

Charges in Meridian double homicide

By & Jan 24, 2017

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has issued what it calls "numerous" charges against an East Lansing man in last weekend's double homicide in Meridian Township.

LIVE | NPR Fact-Checking Inauguration Address 2017

By editor Jan 20, 2017

PBS NewsHour | The Rundown

By Editor Jan 20, 2017

PBS NewsHour live coverage of Inauguration Day news and ceremonies. Join us at the Rundown all day Friday for news, analysis, photos, video and stories from people on the ground.

NPR | Live Blog - Inauguration Day 2017

By Editor Jan 20, 2017

Live Friday Jan. 20 approx. 7am-6pm (or later as news warrants)

From NPR News

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

By Aaron Schachter 30 minutes ago

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 1 hour ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By 1 hour ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By 1 hour ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 1 hour ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

