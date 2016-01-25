From NPR News
WKAR Launches Free 24/7 Multiplatform PBS KIDS Services
WKAR Public Media has launched a new, free, localized 24/7 children’s service – WKAR’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community. | Watch the celebration event here.
Highlights and Updates
Brad Paisley | Landmarks LIVE in Concert
Fri. Jan. 27 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Country music superstar Brad Paisley returns to his roots in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains for a special outdoor concert at West Virginia University.