Remembering History as WKAR Turns 95

WKAR and Michigan State University entered the era of radio broadcasting on August 18, 1922! Join us as we celebrate 95 years making a difference in your capital region.

Every day during the month of August, we'll bring you a piece of history from 1922 until now.

Let's start with what life was like when WKAR went on the air in 1922: There were 3.9 million people in Michigan. Lansing's population was around 57,000 in the 1920's. Alexander J. Groesbeck was Michigan hGovernor. Michigan State University was known as Michigan Agricultural College in 1922.