The theme of our January Pop-Up Stories event was “clean slate.” Storyteller Khalid Ibrahim shared his story about immigrating to the US from Pakistan when he was twelve.

Storyteller Khalid Ibrahim shares his story at Pop-Up Stories: Clean Slate.

WKAR’s next Pop-Up Stories event is coming up this Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 pm at Abrams Planetarium. The theme will be “it’s in the stars.”