Feb. 23 | It's in the Stars | Pop-Up Stories

Thur. Feb. 23 at 6:30pm at the MSU Abrams Planetarium | Do you believe in destiny? Come share your stories about fate, fortune, and things that are (or aren’t) meant to be!

We hope you’ll join us for a night of community storytelling stories on the theme “it’s in the stars” at the Abrams Planetarium on the MSU campus. This will be unlike any Pop-Up Stories event WKAR has ever done because the stories will be told under a “night sky” in the darkened planetarium theater.

Stories should be true, firsthand accounts. They should be around five minutes long and family and FCC friendly. If you don't have a story to share, come enjoy yourself as an audience member!

If you do want to sign up to tell a story, or request additional information or assistance for persons with disabilities, please email Katie Cook at kcook@wkar.org.

Following Pop-Up Stories at 8 pm, Abrams Planetarium will present Sky Tellers: North Star and Meteors, a rarely-seen 30 minute show with prerecorded stories of the stars told by Native American Master Storytellers

Pop-Up Stories is a collaboration between Current State from WKAR and MSU Residential College in the Arts and Humanities.