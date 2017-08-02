Northern Ingham County Without Power By Reginald Hardwick • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email The Ingham County of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported there is a major power outage for parts on Clinton and Ingham Counties on the afternoon of August 2. The department said it is not clear when the electricity will be restored. Map outlines area where power is out. Credit Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Tags: consumers energyPower outagesTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Thousands Lose Electricity Amid Storms By Associated Press • Jul 13, 2017 Michigan utilities report thousands of customers remain without power as a result of storms that rolled across the state. Construction Starts On Consumers Energy Wind Turbine Project By Associated Press • Jul 5, 2017 Lane Montgomery / Flickr Construction of a new Consumers Energy wind turbine project is taking place. Thunderstorms Cause Damage; Thousands Lose Power By Associated Press & Brooke Allen • Jul 7, 2017 Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU Thunderstorms packing winds exceeding 60 mph caused damage across Michigan, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. Listen Listening... / 1:32 WKAR's Brooke Allen has a midday report on large storm damage following a severe thunderstorm in the early morning hours of July 7, 2017.