Northern Ingham County Without Power

By 1 hour ago

The Ingham County of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported there is a major power outage for parts on Clinton and Ingham Counties on the afternoon of August 2.

The department said it is not clear when the electricity will be restored.

Map outlines area where power is out.
Credit Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

consumers energy
Power outages

