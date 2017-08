There was a short power outage in parts of Ingham, Clinton, and Shiawassee counties this afternoon.

Approximately 2,900 Consumers Energy customers around Lake Lansing and north of Interstate 69 lost power around 1 p.m. today.

Consumers spokesperson Katie Carey says the cause of the outage was a tree on one of their power lines.

“We were able to get crews out on the scene very quickly and they were restored at about 2:15,” she says.

To report an outage, call Consumers at 1-800-477-5050.