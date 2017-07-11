Youth Pastor Charged With Assault 5 Years Later

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on a Michigan train while working as a youth pastor in 2012.

Blaine Faircloth Jr. appeared in a District Court near Ann Arbor last Thursday and was released on bond. The Ann Arbor News (http://bit.ly/2v4sMDy ) says he was extradited from Tennessee.

The 33-year-old Faircloth is accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl on a Chicago-to-Dearborn Amtrak train. The charges involve using his role as a youth pastor to coerce the alleged victim. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer Monday.

It’s not clear where Faircloth was living in Tennessee when the charges were filed.