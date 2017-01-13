Related Programs: 
Years after layoffs, music specialists return to Lansing elementary schools

  • Picture of a violin
    Shunichi kouroki / Flickr Creative Commons

In 2013, Lansing School District elementary teachers with specialized arts certifications were laid off due to budget cuts; cuts that were made because the district faced a multi-million dollar deficit.    

Now, four new specialized music teachers have been hired by the district.

 

 


WKAR’s Katie Cook speaks with the District Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul, and with one of the new music educators, Kristen Durrell, who teaches at Pattengill Academy.

 

Caamal Canul begins by addressing why the district has been able to hire these music educators.

Education
music education
Lansing schools
Lansing School Disctrict

