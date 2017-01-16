WKAR Presents State of the State 2017

Tue., Jan. 17 at 7pm on WKAR-TV and 90.5 FM | Michigan Governor Rick Snyder lays out his new legislative year agenda.

WKAR coverage of government and politics continues for 2017 with a live broadcast and webcast of Michigan State of the State 2017 with Off the Record analysis. The special airs Tuesday, January 17, at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD (check local listings), on 90.5 FM, and will be streamed live at wkar.org.

In the 90-minute special, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to lay out out his new legislative year agenda. House Democratic Leader Sam Singh responds. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 47th State of the State Address, provides analysis and commentary along with studio guests Chad Livengood, Bill Ballenger, Frank Beckmann and Rochelle Riley.

The program will be available for on demand viewing in on many mobile and TV streaming devices, and at video.wkar.org beginning the following day.

Michigan State of the State 2017 is supported in part by Truscott Rossman, the Michigan Primary Care Association, and the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians.