Wheels and Axles | Curious Crew | Ep. 301

The Curious Crew learns that a wheel and axle consists of a round wheel that works together with an axle so that they rotate together. Then try a STEM challenge making a rubber band powered wheel and axle.
- Difficult Doorknobs (pdf): Why do doors have doorknobs? Find out with this simple investigation.
- Funnel Races (pdf): Learn more about how a wheel and axle work together.
- Wagon Wheels (pdf): Show how wheels make a job easier!
- Axle Adult (pdf): Find out how to turn an adult around with little effort! All it takes is a simple machine!
- Pinwheel Power (pdf): Make a pinwheel that work!
- Waterwheel Work (pdf): Woo-hoo, a water investigation! Make a waterwheel and watch it work.
- Mousetrap Car (pdf): Can you make a car out of a mousetrap? Yes, you can!
STEM - Rubber-Band-Powered Wheel-and-Axle Car (pdf): Build and test a rubber-band car, then improve the design to make the car go faster or travel further!