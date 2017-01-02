Wheels and Axles | Curious Crew | Ep. 301

Difficult doorknobs, funnel races, water wheels and pinwheel power! WATCH NOW



The Curious Crew learns that a wheel and axle consists of a round wheel that works together with an axle so that they rotate together. Then try a STEM challenge making a rubber band powered wheel and axle.

WATCH NOW at video.wkar.org

Download the #CuriosityGuide

STEM - Rubber-Band-Powered Wheel-and-Axle Car (pdf): Build and test a rubber-band car, then improve the design to make the car go faster or travel further!