Water filters still necessary in Flint

A community service official in Flint says he expects residents there to continue using water filters for several years

Jamie Gaskin is the CEO of United Way of Genesee County and a Flint Resident.

Gaskin says he believes “water filters will likely need to be used for the next three or four years, as all this infrastructure repair takes place."

Earlier this week, state officials announced that the level of lead has tested below the federal limit. Residents are still urged to continue using water filters.

Gaskin says the biggest issue moving forward is restoring residents’ confidence in the city’s water.