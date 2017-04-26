Townsend enters Lansing mayor's race

The last candidate to file to run for mayor in Lansing before Tuesday’s deadline was Marc Patrick Townsend, who works as a maintenance man at a downtown building.

He’s lived in Lansing for more than 40 years.

Townsend says he’s concerned about how the city ships recycling materials out of state to be sorted and sold. He’d like the city to have what he calls a “float station” for recycling. "Stuff that floats, the foams, the plastics, all get sifted by workers," Townsend explains, "and sold right here out of the city for goods. Secondly, if we did have a float station, we wouldn't have to send two trucks to the neighborhoods, at the price of diesel. One truck does all."

Two of the six candidates for mayor will emerge from the August primary to face each other in November.

Meanwhile, the field of candidates in Lansing became a bit less crowded today. Mary Ann Prince withdrew from the race for an at-large seat on the city council. Her departure leaves 12 candidates for the two at-large seats to be elected in November.

The deadline for candidates to remove their names from the ballot is Friday at 4 p.m.