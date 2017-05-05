Related Program: 
Thousands set to graduate from MSU

Thousands of graduates will cross the stage to collect their degrees from Michigan State University this weekend.

The Spring Convocation at the Breslin Center kicks off a busy weekend of graduation ceremonies at MSU today at 1 p.m. The main speaker will be Kirk Gibson, a legendary football and baseball player at MSU who went on to a long career in major league baseball. Gibson is also the founder of  the Kirk Gibson Foundation, which supports awareness and treatment efforts for those with Parkinson’s disease. WKAR.org will provide a live webcast of the convocation.

The president of the Ford Foundation, Dermot Desmond, will address the advanced degree ceremony starting at 3:30, also at the Breslin Center.

Ceremonies continue through Sunday, and that means lots of traffic around the MSU campus all weekend.

