Tax accountant: Give to charity in ‘16, defer income to ‘17

You still have a few days to save at tax time next year by acting before the end of 2016. WKAR's Scott Pohl gets some advice from Lansing accountant Matthew Latham.

With the end of 2016 just days away, year-end tax planning is on the minds of many Americans.

The incoming Trump administration and the Republican-controlled U.S. House and Senate will likely cut taxes, and those changes could mean tax planning now is more important than ever.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl went to Matthew Latham, a senior tax manager with the Lansing accounting firm of Maner Costerisan, for some advice on what people can do over the next few days to save at tax time next year.