Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Takata will pay $1 billion in air bag suit

By 25 minutes ago
Takata's defective air bags have made headlines in recent years.  Now, a plea deal has led to fines and more.

Takata has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal a deadly defect in its automotive air bag inflators.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced the plea deal hours after it unsealed a six-count grand jury indictment against three former Takata executives who are accused of operating the scheme.

