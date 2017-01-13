Takata will pay $1 billion in air bag suit

Takata's defective air bags have made headlines in recent years. Now, a plea deal has led to fines and more.

Takata has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal a deadly defect in its automotive air bag inflators.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced the plea deal hours after it unsealed a six-count grand jury indictment against three former Takata executives who are accused of operating the scheme.