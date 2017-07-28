Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Swapping Out Concussions: James Moore Looks At The Dangers Of Football On The S.W.A.P. Meet

By Jacob Herbert: Current Sports Beat Reporter 2 hours ago

The National Football League has long reigned supreme in the world of American sports. On top of bringing in top-dollar year in and year out and acting as a platform for young men to provide for their families, football has become increasingly attractive to youth.


But that relationship, one formed at a young age, may be taking a step back.

On this version of the S.W.A.P. meet with James Moore, the former Spartan great joins Current Sports host Al Martin to give an interesting perspective on the subject of safety in football.

After Dr. Ann McKee surveyed the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, all but one of those 111 were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E.

Credit Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

In response to whether or not this report could act as a suppressant for both the NFL and the amount of kids signing up to play, Moore says players know what they're signing up for when they strap on their pads--and that sparks a bit of debate. He also reveals the steps he's taken as an assistant coach at DeWitt High School to protect his players from head trauma.

Click above to hear about the simultaneous advancements in safety technology and distressing dangers that are being unpackaged in football.

Tags: 
WKAR
WKAR's Current Sports
S.W.A.P. Meet
James Moore
Al Martin
CTE
NY Times CTE Report
Dr. Ann McKee
Jacob Herbert
NFL
Youth Football
concussions
The S.W.A.P. Meet

Related Content

Current Sports | July 28, 2017

By Current Sports 2 hours ago
MSU Athletics

Odell Beckham, Jr.; NFL Pay Scale; Colin Kaepernick; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; The S.W.A.P. Meet; Kaleel Gaines; Reflection Friday.