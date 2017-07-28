Swapping Out Concussions: James Moore Looks At The Dangers Of Football On The S.W.A.P. Meet

The National Football League has long reigned supreme in the world of American sports. On top of bringing in top-dollar year in and year out and acting as a platform for young men to provide for their families, football has become increasingly attractive to youth.

But that relationship, one formed at a young age, may be taking a step back.

On this version of the S.W.A.P. meet with James Moore, the former Spartan great joins Current Sports host Al Martin to give an interesting perspective on the subject of safety in football.

After Dr. Ann McKee surveyed the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, all but one of those 111 were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E.

In response to whether or not this report could act as a suppressant for both the NFL and the amount of kids signing up to play, Moore says players know what they're signing up for when they strap on their pads--and that sparks a bit of debate. He also reveals the steps he's taken as an assistant coach at DeWitt High School to protect his players from head trauma.

Click above to hear about the simultaneous advancements in safety technology and distressing dangers that are being unpackaged in football.