Sutton Has Career Day, Leads Waverly to Win Over Haslett

By Isaac Constans

Lansing Waverly head coach Craig Fields has seen some pretty good guards, but on Friday night, he witnessed something he never had seen before, not even from former NBA draft pick Marcus Taylor. As Waverly took to the road to face CAAC Red opposition Haslett, one player had it on his mind to etch out a night to remember.

Leaving the game with 45 points and a 79-71 victory, Warriors point guard Jaden Sutton did just that. After earlier in the day sending out a portentous tweet claiming "I have so much fire in me" and that he would "unleash," the senior came through.

Easily Sutton's career high, the 45 points are likely good enough for the Lansing Waverly basketball record, as well, according to Fields. For all of his immense contributions, Sutton was not without help, however. Teammate Tevin Ali totaled 19 in the game, including a crucial late game putback.

On the other end, Haslett's Evan Block put on a show for the home fans, with 29 points and a game-high seven 3-point field goals. Yet despite persistent and consistent accuracy from behind the arc, the Vikings could never catch Sutton and the Warriors.

Next up, Waverly will play Lansing Catholic.