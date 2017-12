A new book published by the Michigan State University Archives is nearly 200 pages of stories and pictures of students, staff and experiences at the East Lansing School.

The book is called Tales from the Archives, Volume 1: Campus and Traditions.

MSU archives director Cynthia Ghering talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about the new book.

