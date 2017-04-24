State Senate May Vote To Make "Lasing" Illegal

By 11 hours ago
  • publicdomainpictures

Bill would make shining laser at aircraft a state crime. 

The Michigan Senate is scheduled to vote to make it a state crime to intentionally point a laser at an aircraft. If a laser strikes a cockpit, it can temporarily blind the pilot. Legislation up for a vote Tuesday would make "lasing" an aircraft or a train a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It already is a federal crime to shine a laser at an aircraft. But state authorities want more freedom to investigate and prosecute a rising number of incidents instead of leaving it to federal authorities. The bill previously cleared the House and could soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder if the House agrees with Senate changes.

Tags: 
legislature
Governor Snyder

Related Content

Michigan Lawmaker Introduces "anti-Sharia" Bill

By Apr 20, 2017
WKAR File Photo

Anti-Sharia law bill introduced in Michigan House

Michigan State of the State 2017

By editor Jan 17, 2017
Snyder at lectern
WKAR-MSU

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's seventh State of the State Address. WATCH IT NOW

Evening with the Governor 2016

By editor Jan 2, 2017
Evening with governor and host on stage
Stacy Hoxsey / WKAR-MSU

Mon. Jan. 2 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder reflect on the past year in Michigan politics with Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick.  WATCH NOW