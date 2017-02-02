Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

State Senate and House work to eliminate 'tampon tax'

By cheyna roth 7 hours ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
  • Rick Jones photo
    Republican Sen. Rick Jones is backing legislation sponsored by House Democrat Winnie Banks to remove use and sales taxes on feminine hygiene products.
    File Photo / WKAR

The so-called “tampon tax” has got to go. That’s the message of lawmakers in both chambers of the state Legislature.

Democrats and a couple Republicans are teaming up to get rid of Michigan’s use tax and sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Michigan exempts food, medication and other necessities from taxes, and lawmakers argue feminine hygiene products are just as essential.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Winnie Brinks says “It’s not optional. It’s certainly not a luxury item and you need it for 40 years. So it’s really unlike most other items that are taxed.”

While the House bills are currently only sponsored by Democrats, the Senate package has the support of several Republicans, like Sen. Rick Jones. “Feminine hygiene products are absolutely a medical necessity,” Jones says. “In Michigan we don’t tax medicine, we don’t tax medical needs. Certainly this should be added to the list. It was a simple decision for me to co-sponsor the bills.”

Brinks said she hopes lawmakers from the other side of the aisle will sign on. “We’re happy to keep that conversation going of course to make sure that we get folks on board,” Brinks states. “We’ve got a couple of Representatives who signed on to similar legislation last term who are Republicans. So we’ll be continuing that conversation.”

Tags: 
Michigan politics
politics and government

Related Content

Month in Review: State of the State, Lansing women’s march

By Jan 27, 2017
File photo / WKAR

What are the takeaways from Michigan news in January? That’s what we attend to every 30 days on Current State’s Month in Review.

Snyder says Trump immigration order opens dialogue on the topic

By Feb 1, 2017
Gov. Rick Snyder photo
http://www.michigan.gov/

Gov. Rick Snyder says President Trump has opened a “much-needed” national conversation on immigration with his order that limits travel from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Michigan lawmakers move forward with repealing ‘failing schools’ law

By cheyna roth Feb 1, 2017
classroom photo
Wikimedia Commons

Lawmakers are considering a repeal of a law that allows the state to shut down low-performing schools.