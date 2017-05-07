Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

State police 1st Lt. running for Lansing at-large council seat

By 39 minutes ago
  • Kyle Bowman photo
    Lansing city council candidate Kyle Bowman
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

We continue our conversations with Lansing city council candidates today with at-large candidate Kyle Bowman. He’s a first lieutenant with the Michigan State Police who has served in a series of roles including the protection details for Governors John Engler and Jennifer Granholm. Currently, he commands state security operations at the capitol building and the state office complex.


"Most people, when they call 9-1-1, they have reached a point in their life where something has gone beyond their control or their abilities to deal with, and we get involved," Bowman says of law enforcement, "and a lot of those things can be traced back to the type of services or the type of opportunities provided right there in that community: community health, mental health, education."

He expresses frustration at times with things that aren't being done by local leaders, such as addressing job opportunities and educational opportunities.

Bowman has been the victim of crime a few times, including break-ins at his home in Lansing. "I'm a police officer, I'm trained to deal with those types of things," he continues, "but one of the things about being a police officer is that if you're the victim of a crime, you don't get to investigate it."

The candidate says he thinks Lansing is a safe city, and he admires the Lansing police officers he knows, "but there is work to be done."

Tags: 
Election 2017
Lansing politics
politics and government

Related Content

MSU senior seeks Lansing city council seat

By Mar 16, 2017
Michael Ruddock photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

We continue our conversations with candidates for Lansing city council today with the youngest announced candidate to this point, Michael Ruddock. He’s a 23-year old senior in MSU’s James Madison College who expects to graduate in May.


Mid-MI Leadership Academy liaison seeks city council slot

By Apr 23, 2017
Elvin Caldwell photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Education is a top priority for Elvin Caldwell, community liaison at the Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy in Lansing. He thinks his experience would serve the people of Lansing’s fourth ward well as a member of the city council.


Newspaper exec aims for city council seat in Lansing

By May 1, 2017
Yanice Y. Jackson photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

We continue our interviews with Lansing city council candidates today with at-large hopeful Yanice Y. Jackson. After her career took her out of state for a time, Jackson moved back to Lansing last year to help run the family business: she’s managing editor of The Chronicle newspaper.


Lansing Park Board member seeks 4th ward council seat

By Feb 19, 2017
James McClurken photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

We continue our conversations with Lansing city council candidates today with James McClurken. He’s running against incumbent Jessica Yorko, who is expected to run for re-election in the fourth ward.


Former city auditor launches Lansing city council bid

By Feb 2, 2017
Jim DeLine photo
Courtesy photo

The campaign for the Lansing city council this year is beginning to take shape. WKAR will talk with the candidates as they emerge, and we begin today with Jim DeLine. He retired last year as Lansing’s internal auditor, and he hopes to bring what he calls his “deep financial background” to the council.

Army vet seeks 2nd ward Lansing city council seat

By Apr 2, 2017
Jaron Green photo
Courtesy photo

We have another interview today with a candidate for Lansing city council. Jaron Green is a 24-year-old Army veteran who is studying political science at Lansing Community College. He has worked in the office of state Representative Sheldon Neeley of Flint, and now works in the broker management department at Jackson National.


Lansing cook seeks city council at-large seat

By Apr 16, 2017
Justin DeBoer photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The growing field of candidates for city council in Lansing includes Justin DeBoer, a 27-year-old lifelong Lansing resident who makes his living as a cook.


Legal aid lawyer seeks council seat in Lansing

By Feb 14, 2017
Christopher Jackson photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

WKAR’s conversations with Lansing city council candidates continue with newcomer Christopher Jackson. He’s running for an at-large seat.


Lansing school board member seeks at-large council seat

By Feb 9, 2017
Peter Spadafore photo
WKAR File Photo

WKAR’s conversations with Lansing city council candidates continue today with Peter Spadafore, who’s running for an at-large seat.


Second Lansing Bd. of Ed. member seeks city council spot

By Apr 11, 2017
Guillermo Lopez photo
Scott Pohl

Following Lansing Board of Education member Peter Spadafore’s announcement that he’s running for an at-large seat on the city council, a school board colleague is now joining him in the race. Guillermo Lopez was first elected to the school board in 2001.


Yorko seeks another term representing Lansing’s 4th Ward

By Mar 22, 2017
Jessica Yorko photo
Courtesy photo / Jessica Yorko

UPDATE: On March 29, 4th ward Lansing city council member Jessica Yorko announced via Facebook that, due to medical reasons, she has decided not to file to run for another term.

We continue our conversations with Lansing city council candidates today with 4th ward incumbent Jessica Yorko.