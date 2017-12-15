State Over Prepares For Medical Marijuana Application Opening

Applications for medical marijuana licenses became available Friday. The process got off to a slower start than some expected. But as Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports, the state was ready for anything.

Outside the state office were multiple signs directing people where to go. There were police officers for crowd control and a maze of velvet ropes for an expected line – kind of like you’d see to get on a ride at Disney World.

But it was all for naught. About two hours into the morning, the first applicants arrived in person. A few more trickled in, but there was no need for crowd control.

Andrew Brisbo is with the state department in charge of medical marijuana license. He said the department has had trouble predicting how many people would eventually apply.

“We definitely wanted to over prepare, versus under prepare.” Says Brisbo.

Applications were also available online.