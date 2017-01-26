State, Oakland County issue whooping cough advisory

Michigan and Oakland County have issued a health advisory following a rise in whooping cough cases in the county north of Detroit.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — There were 185 identified pertussis cases in Oakland County last year, accounting for 41 percent of 448 cases statewide. That's more than four times the 43 cases the county had in 2015, when it accounted for 9 percent of 496 cases statewide.

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, said Wednesday pertussis is a very contagious disease that usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever. Infants are most at risk.

Young children who haven't been fully vaccinated against pertussis are at higher risk of developing a severe illness, often from older children and adults. The state says recommended immunization schedules should be followed.