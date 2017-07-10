State Activists Brace For Next Round In Healthcare Fight

By 3 hours ago
  • Vaccine photo
    Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

Health care providers and patient advocates in Michigan are watching to see what’s in a re-vamped Republican health care overhaul.

Providers and patient advocates were not impressed with earlier Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

RoAnne Chaney (ro-AN’ CHAY’-nee) is with the Michigan Disability Resource Center. Chaney says she’s very concerned about potential cuts to Medicaid.

“I don’t know what planet they’re living on if they think they can cut that much from Medicaid, and not affect people who really need that," said Chaney.

Chaney says Medicaid rollbacks could affect whether people with disabilities can remain in their homes with assistance from healthcare workers.

Governor Rick Snyder says he also has reservations about possible cuts to Medicaid and the impact on the Healthy Michigan program that insures working poor families.

Tags: 
health care

Related Content

McConnell Extends Health Care Bill Debate

By Ian Hawley Jun 30, 2017
Court
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The future seems uncertain for the Senate Health Care repeal bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back consideration on legislation that would repeal the Affordable Care act this week.


Michigan Governor defends Cabinet Members charged in Flint

By Jun 19, 2017
Rick Snyder
Courtesy Photo

An apologetic Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was largely silent last year when criminal charges were brought against state officials over Flint’s man-made drinking water crisis, except to say some “bureaucrats” had failed residents and that he was focused on the city’s recovery.