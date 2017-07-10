State Activists Brace For Next Round In Healthcare Fight

Health care providers and patient advocates in Michigan are watching to see what’s in a re-vamped Republican health care overhaul.

Rick Pluta discusses the ongoing healthcare debate.

Providers and patient advocates were not impressed with earlier Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

RoAnne Chaney (ro-AN’ CHAY’-nee) is with the Michigan Disability Resource Center. Chaney says she’s very concerned about potential cuts to Medicaid.

“I don’t know what planet they’re living on if they think they can cut that much from Medicaid, and not affect people who really need that," said Chaney.

Chaney says Medicaid rollbacks could affect whether people with disabilities can remain in their homes with assistance from healthcare workers.

Governor Rick Snyder says he also has reservations about possible cuts to Medicaid and the impact on the Healthy Michigan program that insures working poor families.