Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Spitzley chosen to lead Lansing city council

By & Skyler Ashley 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
  • Lansing city council photo
    Patricia Spitzley (standing, second from right) will lead the Lansing city council in 2017.
    Courtesy / City of Lansing

After four tries, the Lansing City Council finally has a new president. The council unanimously selected Patricia Spitzley.

The council had tried unsuccessfully to select a president at three previous meetings.

Spitzley says she intends to work with everybody, including mayor Virg Bernero. "I will be working with the mayor," Spitzley says, "and I will reach out to him. I think it's important as we work to move the city forward, we as council...have to work with the administrative, the executive branch. So, I will be working with him as well."

Carol Wood will serve as Vice President.

Tags: 
Lansing politics
politics and government

Related Content

With leadership settled, what's important to Lansing council member Carol Wood?

By 4 hours ago
image of Lansing City Council member Carol Wood
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Lansing City Council has been spinning its wheels recently, stuck over who its President and Vice-President will be for 2017.

WKAR’s Mark Bashore got to wondering what council members are most eager to get to work on now that the matter is settled. 

He spoke with long-time council member, and newly elected council Vice President,  Carol Wood.

Lansing city council to continue leadership choice effort

By Jan 23, 2017
Lansing City Hall photo
WKAR Photo

The Lansing city council will try for a fourth time tonight to choose one of its eight members to serve as council president. At the first three meetings, a number of options were considered, but all failed on four-to-four votes.