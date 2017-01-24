Spitzley chosen to lead Lansing city council

After four tries, the Lansing City Council finally has a new president. The council unanimously selected Patricia Spitzley.

The council had tried unsuccessfully to select a president at three previous meetings.

Spitzley says she intends to work with everybody, including mayor Virg Bernero. "I will be working with the mayor," Spitzley says, "and I will reach out to him. I think it's important as we work to move the city forward, we as council...have to work with the administrative, the executive branch. So, I will be working with him as well."

Carol Wood will serve as Vice President.