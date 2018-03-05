Spencer: Speaking At MSU During Spring Break “Hardly Ideal”

Leading alt-right figure and white nationalist Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute is scheduled to speak later today at Michigan State University. Spencer talked with WKAR’s Scott Pohl about his desire to speak at MSU.

WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Richard Spencer about speaking today at MSU.

WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Richard Spencer (extended version)

Spencer was a key player last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the “Unite the Right” rally saw violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters. Most notably, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a man who had voiced racist and pro-Nazi views drove a car into a crowd.