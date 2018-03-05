Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

Spencer: Speaking At MSU During Spring Break “Hardly Ideal”

By 6 hours ago
  • Richard Spencer photo
    Michigan State University is preparing for a speech by alt-right leader Richard Spencer today.
    Courtesy photo

Leading alt-right figure and white nationalist Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute is scheduled to speak later today at Michigan State University. Spencer talked with WKAR’s Scott Pohl about his desire to speak at MSU.


Spencer was a key player last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the “Unite the Right” rally saw violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters. Most notably, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a man who had voiced racist and pro-Nazi views drove a car into a crowd.  

Tags: 
Alt-Right
news

Related Content

Judge To Rule On White Nationalist’s Speech At Michigan State University

By Sep 4, 2017
David J. Phillip / AP News

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether to force Michigan State University to allow campus space to be rented to white nationalist Richard Spencer so he can deliver a speech later this month.

An 11-page lawsuit filed Sunday night in U.S. District Court in western Michigan contends that the East Lansing school’s refusal to rent a conference room or lecture hall to a Spencer supporter on security grounds violates free speech and other constitutional rights.

MSU Reviewing Request from White Nationalist To Speak On Campus

By Aug 16, 2017
TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES

Michigan State University confirmed on Wednesday that it is reviewing a request by a white nationalist speaker to appear on campus. No decision has been made. 