Snyder Task Force: Municipalities Must Pre-Fund Retiree Care

By 37 minutes ago
  • Capitol building photo
    A task force created by Rick Snyder says municipalities should pre-fund retiree care.
    Wikimedia Commons

A task force created by Governor Rick Snyder says municipalities should pre-fund the cost to provide health insurance to newly hired employees in retirement.

It's one of four recommendations issued Tuesday by the group, which studied $17 billion in unfunded health care and pension liabilities. The task force failed to find consensus on benefit changes such as capping employers' health costs and moving new hires into 401(k)-only plans.

It says there's no one-size-fits-all approach but recommends implementing a "fiscal stress test" for municipal retirement systems and creating a board to review local finances and help develop corrective actions.

The task force was at odds over the powers of the proposed Municipal Stability Board, settling on a more limited role.

Snyder wants lawmakers to act as early as the fall session.

Tags: 
Rick Snyder
Governor Snyder

Related Content

“We Got It Done.” Governor Signs Budget

By Cheyna Roth Jul 14, 2017
WKAR-MSU

Michigan has a budget. The governor signed the 2018 spending plan Friday in Grand Rapids.

Tax Incentives For Big Businesses Head To Governor

By Cheyna Roth Jul 12, 2017
Michigan House of Representatives
freedomworks.org

Michigan is closer to offering tax incentives for large businesses. The House and Senate OK’d bills Wednesday to allow some big employers to keep the income taxes paid by their workers.