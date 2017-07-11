Snyder, House Speaker To Discuss Job-Creation Incentives

By 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy State of Michigan

Gov. Rick Snyder and a legislative leader plan to meet in an attempt to resolve differences related to proposed tax incentives designed to boost large-scale business expansions in Michigan.

Snyder and House Speaker Tom Leonard — both Republicans — will discuss the “Good Jobs” legislation. Tuesday. The private meeting comes a day before lawmakers hold a rare voting session amid a summer recess.

Snyder is pushing for approval of the bills, especially as Michigan vies to be the site of a U.S. plant planned by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Leonard canceled a vote three weeks ago.

He’s concerned Snyder agreed to scuttle Republicans’ labor union-related legislation in exchange for Democrats’ support for the tax breaks. Snyder says it makes sense for him to negotiate with Republicans and Democrats on bills.

  

Tags: 
Rick Snyder
legislation
Michigan

Related Content

In Reversal, Snyder Returns School Reform Office To Agency

By Jun 30, 2017
Rick Snyder
Courtesy Photo

Gov. Rick Snyder has reversed course and moved Michigan's school turnaround office back to a state department over which he has no direct control.

Senate Votes To Increase Motorcycle Fees

By Jun 29, 2017
MLive

The Senate has given final approval to legislation raising registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.