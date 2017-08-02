Sheriff Moves Deputies Out Of Substation Amid Health Worries

    Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel moved his deputies out of the sheriff's office.
A mid-Michigan sheriff has moved deputies out of a substation amid concerns that something at the building may be making people sick.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel tells WJRT-TV he's not taking any chances about the building, which houses the St. Charles Police Department. Deputies will still patrol the area.

 

The former public works building once had underground gas storage tanks. The TV station says two former police chiefs in St. Charles were diagnosed with the same form of leukemia. And Federspiel says a deputy who frequented the office now has a medical issue of his own.

 

There's no known link, however, between the building and health issues.

St. Charles Village Manager Matt Lane says officials are monitoring possible contamination and working with the state on a cleanup plan.

