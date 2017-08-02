Sexual Assault Cases Against Dr. Larry Nassar In Mediation

  • Larry Nassar (in orange) during court hearing.
Federal lawsuits against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and others related to a doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are moving into a mediation phase that could lead to a settlement. 

The Lansing State Journal reports the 90-day mediation period was agreed to Wednesday by 18 attorneys attending a hearing in Grand Rapids. Nine represent the more than 115 women and girls who allege Dr. Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them.

An attorney representing the school says it agreed to mediation to expedite the case.

Nassar, a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, faces nearly two dozen charges in Michigan. He has pleaded not guilty.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court after pleading guilty last month to three child pornography charges in an unrelated case.

Larry Nassar

