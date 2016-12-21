Save the Date! PBS Kids Day at WKAR Jan. 14

Sat. Jan. 14 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm in the WKAR TV Studios | Bring your whole family for a day of fun celebrating the new WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 channel and WKAR's new educational platform: WKAR Family.

Cat in the Hat (from "The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That") and other PBS Kids characters will be there, as well as Rob Stephenson and the Curious Crew cast!

Stop by anytime between 12:30pm and 3:30pm!

Also, plan to join us at 1:30pm as MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, Sparty and other special guests officially launch the new WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 channel.

PBS Kids Day at WKAR takes place in the WKAR TV Studios in the Communication Arts & Sciences Building on the campus of Michigan State University, 404 Wilson Road, East Lansing, MI 48824. Parking is free in the Trowbridge Road parking ramp, near the South, Main Lobby.