Renovations to force downtown Lansing library shutdown

By Dec 19, 2016
    Capital Area District Library assistant Mark Buzzitta is helping people figure out what to do while the downtown Lansing branch is closed for renovations.
The downtown branch of the Capital Area District Library will close for renovations from the end of the year until sometime in March of 2017. we talk with library assistant Mark Buzzitta about the changes.


Every month, about 20,000 people visit the downtown Lansing  branch of the Capital Area District Library. Starting in the new year, though, those people will have to go elsewhere for library services while the facility undergoes a $670,000 renovation project. Most of the money is coming from  CADL reserve funds.

Improvements will include a new service desk on the second floor, new furniture and carpeting, and updated restrooms.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with library assistant Mark Buzzitta about why the winter months were chosen for the shutdown.

