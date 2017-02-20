Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

Religious, sexual freedoms subject of MSU law prof book

By 12 minutes ago
  • U.S. Supreme Court
    MSU law professor Frank Ravitch thinks there is room for compromise on religious and sexual freedoms in America.
    Jeff / flickr creative commons

You might think that the gap between the far left and the far right in American politics is getting larger, but MSU College of Law professor Frank Ravitch thinks there are ways these opposing forces could work together.


He explores these ideas in a new book called “Freedom’s Edge: Religious Freedom, Sexual Freedom and the Future of America.”

Ravitch says that both social progressives and religious conservatives could give a little ground without compromising their core values. "When you look at questions about same sex marriage, reproductive freedom, religious freedom...there really are some commonalities there," Ravitch explains. "My goal was to start from the commonalities, from the ideas in which these...freedoms reflect autonomy...what it means to be a human being. In many cases, there's no conflict."

Ravitch argues that "most religious freedom claims have no impact at all on any sort of sexual freedom. "They're about Native Americans who have been denied the right to chew peyote, they're about Jews or Muslims or Seventh Day Adventists who might be denied the ability to take a day off that they need from school or not have a test on those days due to holidays."

At the other end of the spectrum, Ravitch thinks same sex marriage is an issue where religious conservatives could consider yielding some ground. "For most religions," he continues, "same sex marriage is not an issue. You heard all these calls after the same sex marriage decision that churches are going to be required perform these. That's simply not true as a matter of law. Religious entities can still make the decisions that they want to make."

Tags: 
religion
gay marriage
sexuality
politics and government
Supreme Court

Related Content

Appeals court: Jackson commission prayers violate Constitution

By Feb 16, 2017
Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse photo
Courtesy photo

A federal appeals court says the Jackson County Commission regularly violated the US Constitution by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer.

MSU organ trafficking expert heads to Vatican for summit

By Jan 31, 2017
Dr. Monir Moniruzzaman photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The Vatican has invited experts in the field of human organ trafficking from around the world to a conference next week in Rome. WKAR's Scott Pohl speaks with an expert from Michigan State University who has been invited to the Vatican Summit on Organ Trafficking.


Attorney in same-sex case pushing for LGBT protections in MI constitution

By Nov 2, 2015
Dana Nessel photo
Courtesy photo / Nessel & Kessel Law

Dana Nessel is the attorney who represented April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse in their legal fight to jointly adopt their children. Their case became part of the U-S Supreme Court’s watershed ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Current State talks with Nessel about a ballot campaign to provide LGBT protections under the Michigan constitution.


Mason same sex newlyweds happy, proud, relieved

By Jun 29, 2015
WKAR File Photo

Lee Chaney and Dawn Chapel of Mason became the first couple in Ingham county to be married following Friday’s same sex marriage ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.