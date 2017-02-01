Refugee family reunited 2 years after fleeing Congo

A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in Grand Rapids after two years of separation, despite President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Chantal Nyiranziza and her husband Modeste Irakiza were separated because Nyiranziza was able to apply for settlement in the U.S. before her husband. She and their 5-year-old son came to the U.S. in October 2014. Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America.The U.S. refugee program has been suspended for 120 days under Trump's order. However, that didn't affect refugees already scheduled to arrive before Feb. 3. Kristine Van Noord of Bethany Christian Services says there was some uncertainty after the order was signed. But the 27-year-old Irakiza was allowed in late Tuesday.