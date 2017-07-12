RARE - Creatures of the Photo Ark | Summer of Adventure

By editor 1 hour ago
  • butterflies on the face
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Joel Sartore takes a selfie with Monarch butterflies in the Sierra Chincua monarch sanctuary.
    Courtesy of © 2016 Joel Sartore Photography Inc. / PBS
  • sifaka on a stick
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A critically endangered Diademed sifaka (Propithecus diadema) at Lemuria Land in Madagascar.
    Courtesy of © 2016 Joel Sartore Photography Inc. / PBS

Tuesdays, July 18 - Aug. 1 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands of species at risk of extinction, and travel the globe with renowned photographer and Photo Ark founder Joel Sartore in his quest to save them.

Renowned National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is a natural-born storyteller. His Photo Ark project is a digital “collection” of the world’s mammals, fish, amphibians, birds, reptiles and insects, and the focus of RARE—Creatures of the Photo Ark. This captivating new three-part series, follows Sartore as he documents threatened species at zoos, in nature preserves, and in the wild. Throughout RARE, scientists and naturalists reveal surprising and important information about why ensuring the future of these animals is so critical. Follow Sartore’s adventures at #RarePBS.

Episode 1 | July 18
Join Joel Sartore as he travels to Madagascar and the Florida Keys on his mission to photograph beautiful and endangered animals for the Photo Ark. In Florida, he checks in on the key deer, a species that he first saw 20 years ago.

Episode 2 | July 25
Journey with Joel Sartore in Spain, where he photographs the alluring Iberian lynx, and to China to film the Yangtze giant softshell turtle. In Cameroon, he hopes to glimpse the amazing Cross River gorilla, the rarest in the world.

Episode 3 | August 1
Travel with photographer Joel Sartore as he adds vibrant insects to his Photo Ark collection and searches for larger animals in Budapest and Prague. He also tags along on a Rowi kiwi egg rescue in New Zealand.

RARE—Creatures of the Photo Ark is a production of WGBH Boston and So World Media, LLC in association with National Geographic Channels.  Executive producers are John Bredar and Laurie Donnelly. Series producer/writer: Stella Cha. Producer/director: Chun-Wei Yi. RARE is made possible with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Kendeda Fund, the Candis J. Stern Foundation and public television viewers.

Tags: 
summer of adventure
staytuned

Related Content

Remember Me | PBS Special

By editor 3 hours ago
a nurse and a man in a wheel chair
Courtesy of © ITV plc (ITV Studios Global Entertainment) / PBS

Sundays, July 16-30 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch Michael Palin’s portrayal of pensioner Tom Parfitt, who stages a fall in his eerie Yorkshire home in order to escape into residential care, leading to a chilling and macabre mystery.

My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

By editor 3 hours ago
Main cast members
Courtesy of Steffan Hill/BBC 2016 for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode five, see if Tillie can stop the captain and Rose from making a terrible mistake. 

Grantchester | Part 5 | Season 3

By editor 3 hours ago
James Norton, Lorne Macfadyen, and Robson Green in black suits
Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer!

Botanical| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

By editor 4 hours ago
Tom piping the top of his cake.
Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS

Fri. July 14 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, monitor the magnificent seven in their three challenges inspired by nature.