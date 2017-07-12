RARE - Creatures of the Photo Ark | Summer of Adventure

Tuesdays, July 18 - Aug. 1 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands of species at risk of extinction, and travel the globe with renowned photographer and Photo Ark founder Joel Sartore in his quest to save them.

Renowned National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is a natural-born storyteller. His Photo Ark project is a digital “collection” of the world’s mammals, fish, amphibians, birds, reptiles and insects, and the focus of RARE—Creatures of the Photo Ark. This captivating new three-part series, follows Sartore as he documents threatened species at zoos, in nature preserves, and in the wild. Throughout RARE, scientists and naturalists reveal surprising and important information about why ensuring the future of these animals is so critical. Follow Sartore’s adventures at #RarePBS.

Episode 1 | July 18

Join Joel Sartore as he travels to Madagascar and the Florida Keys on his mission to photograph beautiful and endangered animals for the Photo Ark. In Florida, he checks in on the key deer, a species that he first saw 20 years ago.

Episode 2 | July 25

Journey with Joel Sartore in Spain, where he photographs the alluring Iberian lynx, and to China to film the Yangtze giant softshell turtle. In Cameroon, he hopes to glimpse the amazing Cross River gorilla, the rarest in the world.

Episode 3 | August 1

Travel with photographer Joel Sartore as he adds vibrant insects to his Photo Ark collection and searches for larger animals in Budapest and Prague. He also tags along on a Rowi kiwi egg rescue in New Zealand.

RARE—Creatures of the Photo Ark is a production of WGBH Boston and So World Media, LLC in association with National Geographic Channels. Executive producers are John Bredar and Laurie Donnelly. Series producer/writer: Stella Cha. Producer/director: Chun-Wei Yi. RARE is made possible with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Kendeda Fund, the Candis J. Stern Foundation and public television viewers.