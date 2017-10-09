QuizBusters Host Reflects On 29 Seasons

The long running high school game show QuizBusters began its final season on October 7, 2017. In the first of three reports, host Matt Ottinger talks with WKAR "Morning Edition" host Brooke Allen about some of the highlights of the show.
EAST LANSING, MI; June 2, 2017 -- In a QuizBusters championship series of games seen on WKAR TV over the weekend [Saturday, 5/27/17], the Okemos Chieftains defeated the Lansing Homeschoolers Chargers to take home the title of QuizBusters Grand Champion for 2017.