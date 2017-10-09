QuizBusters Host Reflects On 29 Seasons

The long running high school game show QuizBusters began its final season on October 7, 2017. In the first of three reports, host Matt Ottinger talks with WKAR "Morning Edition" host Brooke Allen about some of the highlights of the show. 


