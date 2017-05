Katie Cook takes us to Blue Owl Coffee, which just opened up in REO Town. She talks with co-owner Nick Berry about the role he hopes their shop will play in the neighborhood.

WKAR's Katie Cook brings us to Blue Owl Coffee, a new coffee shop in the heart of a renaissance in Lansing's REO Town neighborhood.

This week on Morning Edition, we are taking a closer look at coffee and its impact on business and community here in mid-Michigan.

From brewing advice to local cafes to home based coffee sold around the world, we're taking you on a journey fueled by the drink all week.