Obituary: Lansing theater icon John Peakes

One of Lansing’s most legendary theatrical figures, John Peakes, has died.

Peakes co-founded the professional Boarshead Theatre Company in 1966 with Richard Thomsen as a summer stock theatre in a large Grand Ledge barn. The theatre moved to the former Lansing Center for the Arts in 1975. It closed in 2009.

Along with his numerous roles at the Boarshead, he was widely known for a series of television commercials for The Stereo Shoppe.

Peakes had moved out of state in 2003.

No other details are yet available.

John Peakes was 83.