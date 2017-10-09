Related Program: 
Nicole New and the Woodward Horns on BackStage Pass | Ep. 805

By editor 3 minutes ago
  • Nicole New singing in to a microphone
    Nicole New performs jazz renditions of songs with Detroit’s Woodward Horns.
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Sat., Oct. 14 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Feel the music in your bones as Nicole New performs jazz renditions of songs with Detroit’s Woodward Horns! 

Watch at video.wkar.org following the broadcast. Originally from Detroit, singer Nicole New puts a spin on classic jazz songs as well as contemporary hits. Featured with Nicole are the four-piece horn section from Detroit The Woodward Horns. Performances include “Big Spender,” “Lovesong,” and “Seven Nation Army.”  This episode was recorded at Lansing JazzFest 2016 the capital city’s historic Old Town district.   Ep. 805 first air 10/14/17.  Catch up or watch again past episodes at video.wkar.orgBackstage Pass captures the sights and sounds of open-air music festivals and in studio performances with interviews from the musicians. Season eight features musical performances in WKAR’s Studio A and from the 2016 Lansing JazzFest & Michigan BluesFest. BackStage Pass is supported in part by the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

