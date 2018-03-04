New East Lansing Art Exhibit Explores Dr. King's Life, Death and Legacy

By 4 hours ago
  • Dr. Robert L. Green and Dr. Martin Luther King photo
    Courtesy photo / Dr. Robert L. Green

You're  invited to experience the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A new art exhibit in East Lansing will display King’s emergence as a civil rights leader, his assassination and his legacy after death. 


WKAR’s Reginald Hardwick talked with the exhibit’s organizers about why King’s message is still relevant in 2018.

Transcription:

Hardwick: This Sunday, art work and artifacts about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be on display at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. And joining me now to talk about that is Elaine Hardy chairperson of the Greater Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission.

Hardy: Thank you so much, Reginald, I’m happy to be here.

Hardwick: Elaine, tell me about some of the objects we will see.

Hardy: What we have on exhibit are some artistic interpretations of prints that are of the civil rights movement. So, you’ll see images from Selma, you’ll see images from Birmingham, you’ll see images from Montgomery, you’ll see images from Atlanta. And what we’re hoping to do is tell the story of Martin with those images in a chronological order from the time he emerged on the scene as the civil rights leader through his assassination and up until his birthday was recognized as a national holiday.

Remembering Martin: East Lansing Hannah Community Ctr. Hours: Mon-Fri 6AM-6PM, Sat 8AM-6PM, Sun 1PM-6PM

Hardwick: Where did the collection come from?

Hardy: They are all part of personal effects from commission members and some of them are prints that we have received from the National Archives – copies of those, but they are primarily, privately owned by some of the commissioners. Four years ago, I had the honor of working with a graphic designer to reproduce some prints from the Selma march when Congressman John Lewis was in that area speaking. And these particular prints are special to me because when Congressman Lewis saw them, he became emotional. He actually signed the prints for us. But I think all of the images that you’ll see in the exhibit will evoke a personal feeling from everyone who is able to view them.

Hardwick: So, this exhibit opens Sunday and you did not plan for what will happen here in East Lansing on Monday with Richard Spencer speaking at MSU. But will people be able to see it on Monday if they want to have an alternate activity?

Hardy: The exhibit opens on Sunday, but it will run through April 30th so people will have an opportunity to view the exhibit on Sunday, on Monday. The art gallery is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hardwick: Why is it important to share these images and Dr. King’s message at this time in 2018?

Hardy: I think that his message is relevant for us. One of the things that I always tell my children and anyone I have the opportunity to is that he had a tremendous audacity in him to believe in the credo of this country to say listen, we are all Americans, we all are equal. And he didn’t live in a time where that was the truth. He couldn’t get on a bus anywhere he wanted to, he couldn’t eat anywhere he wanted to, he couldn’t go to school anywhere he wanted to. And for him to have the audacity to believe that and bring a whole nation along with him and then bring a whole world along with him, his message is relevant today. We see renewed challenges to voting rights, we see a climate in this county that is not as inclusive as it could be. But one of the things about Dr. King and his message, it always embodied hope and the belief that America is the America that it says it is. And, Reginald, I have to tell you, when I was born, there was no provision in the United States’ Constitution that protected my right to vote. And I had in my lifetime the opportunity to vote for an African American president and a woman president. I believe in that America that Dr. King believed in. I know that tomorrow might be hard for some of us. I know that we are looking at renewed challenges, but I believe that there is a better day. And I know that because I know Americans, I know my neighbors, and I know that we will always search to be a good place for everyone. I know that we will always search in ourselves for our better angels, and I know that we believe in the higher ideals of our country. And so when I think about Dr. King and the relevance of his message of social justice and inclusion and making certain that everyone is counted. I know that it is relevant for everyone today and I still believe in that America and I still believe in his dream.

Hardwick: Well thank you Elaine Hardy, chairperson of the Greater Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, for joining us.

Hardy: Thank you.

Tags: 
MLK
African-American
East Lansing
Elaine Hardy

Related Content

Firm Defends Ram Super Bowl Commercial Featuring MLK

By Feb 6, 2018
Courtesy of William G. Anderson

In the 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl, viewers see images of the rugged Ram pickup along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones. The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta exactly 50 years ago, in which he says that in order to be "great" and to serve the greater good, "you only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love."

Michigan Bar To Get Diversity Training after "MLK Day" Gift

By Jan 30, 2018
Facebook page of Darb's Tavern and Eatery

A Michigan bar will undergo mandatory diversity and sensitivity training following an incident involving a watermelon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Congressman/Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Talks About What Gives Him Hope

By Nov 1, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) talked with WKAR Digital News Director Reginald Hardwick about what keeps him going and what gives him hope during a recent appearance at Michigan State University.


Shabazz Completes Mecca to Lansing At Site of Her Grandfather's Murder

By Oct 13, 2017
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

After addressing a standing-room only crowd at Michigan State University Thursday evening, the daughter of civil rights icon Malcolm X made a personal journey in Lansing Friday morning.

 


Ilyasah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, to Speak at MSU

By Oct 12, 2017
father and child
flickr/Tullio Saba / flickr creative commons

This week, the Michigan Humanities Council kicks off the 2017 Great Michigan Read.  It’s a statewide literacy program that encourages people to learn more about our Michigan culture by reading a selected book. 

 

This year’s choice is “X: A Novel,” by Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X.

 


Lansing Fire Captain Has Penchant For Making Sweet Potato Pies

By Dec 21, 2017
Lansing Fire Dept. Capt. David Odom Jr
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Many of us enjoy pies made from pumpkins or Michigan grown apples or cherries this time of year. But a staple in many African-American households is gaining popularity within the Lansing Fire Department because of a Captain who can bake! 


Detroit Museum To 'Say It Loud!' For 1967 Rebellion

By Jul 26, 2017
Jamie Paisley

Inside the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, curator Patrina Chatman decided to take a different path when it came to addressing the 1967 Rebellion which shook the museum’s home city of Detroit.


Lansing NAACP Branch Holds Election To Fill Leadership Void

By Jun 2, 2017
Griffin Rivers photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Following the recent resignations of all of their officers, the Lansing branch of the NAACP will hold a special election on Saturday.

Race Issues Muddle Opera's Harmony

By Feb 24, 2017
Image courtesy of Mark Rucker

During Black History Month, WKAR explores issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.

WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with African-American opera singer Mark Rucker who started in Chicago under a teacher with interesting classroom discipline techniques.


MI 'Sundown Towns' Shed Light on Racist Past

By Feb 16, 2017
city skyline at sunset
Courtesy / flickr/Steve Marr

America has had a long history of turbulent race relations.  It took nearly a century of struggle after the Civil War to tear down the Jim Crow laws that isolated blacks from whites.  While institutional racism had been embedded into the law in the segregated South, racial disparities took on more subtle forms in the North.  So-called “sundown towns” existed from coast to coast -- including in Michigan.

 