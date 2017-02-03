Neighbors in Action: St. Vincent Catholic Charities Refugee Services

Many in mid-Michigan’s immigrant and refugee communities are watching the nation's sanctuary discussion closely. Those communities may be facing as many challenges as ever. This week on Current State’s Neighbors in Action, we hear from an immigrant to Lansing from Iraq.

Nael Al Saedi settled in the capital city back in 2010 with the help of St. Vincent Catholic Charities refugee services division. We also speak with Judi Harris, St. Vincent’s Director of Refugee Services. In a typical year, Harris's division helps more than 500 refugees settle into mid-Michigan, offering assistance with resettlement, job-seeking, education and health services.