Related Program: 
Current State

Neighbors in Action: St. Vincent Catholic Charities Refugee Services

By 25 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Current State
  • St. Vincent Catholic Charities photo
    St. Vincent Catholic Charities
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Many in mid-Michigan’s immigrant and refugee communities are watching the nation's sanctuary discussion closely. Those communities may be facing as many challenges as ever. This week on Current State’s Neighbors in Action, we hear from an immigrant to Lansing from Iraq.

Nael Al Saedi settled in the capital city back in 2010 with the help of St. Vincent Catholic Charities refugee services division. We also speak with Judi Harris, St. Vincent’s Director of Refugee Services. In a typical year, Harris's division helps more than 500 refugees settle into mid-Michigan, offering assistance with resettlement, job-seeking, education and health services.

Tags: 
Neighbors in Action
Community

Related Content

Neighbors in Action: Walls of Warmth

By Jan 6, 2017
Marlene Webster and Samantha Ardelean of Walls of Warmth photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

For Neighbors in Action, we learn about Walls of Warmth, a new program helping the homeless in Shiawassee County.


Neighbors in Action: Mother Teresa House of Lansing

By Dec 14, 2016
Mother Teresa House photo
Courtesy photo

For Neighbors in Action, we talk with Mother Teresa House founder Karen Bussey about helping people facing serious health issues.


Neighbors in Action: Islamic Center of East Lansing

By Dec 7, 2016
Courtesy photo

The Islamic Center of East Lansing was one of several places across the country to receive a hate letter last week. They responded with a respectful reply. For Neighbors in Action, we speak to Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji and Farah Khalil of the Islamic Center to find out what opportunities they have to learn and to volunteer.


Neighbors in Action: Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan

By Nov 30, 2016
Dr. Felipe Lopez Sustaita photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

For Neighbors in Action this week we learn about the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan from its relatively new executive director, Felipe Lopez Sustaita.