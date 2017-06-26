My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

  • Main cast members
    Shown from left to right: Captain Ronald Dreyfuss (AARON STATON), Rose Coyne (HATTIE MORAHAN) and Michael Coyne (OWEN MCDONNELL)
Sun. July 9 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode four learn the captain’s plan to thwart advances from Rose’s sister, Vera.

Hattie Morahan (Sense and Sensibility) stars as Englishwoman Rose Coyne, raising her daughter Emma and son Francis in Northern Ireland during World War II. Owen McDonnell (An Klondike) is her loving husband Michael, a Northern Irishman who realizes he never lived up to her dreams. Aaron Staton (Mad Men) is Captain Dreyfuss, the honorable American officer who upends her life.

