MSU Women Fall to Purdue Marking Third Straight Loss

By Current Sports 4 seconds ago
  Interim head coach of the MSU women's basketball team, Amaka Agugua, address the media after the 76-66 home loss to Purdue.
    Interim head coach of the MSU women's basketball team, Amaka Agugua, address the media after the 76-66 home loss to Purdue.
The MSU women's basketball team was beaten by Purdue, 76-66, on Alumni Day at the Breslin Center. The Spartans have lost three-straight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. MSU is now 13-7 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten action. Purdue improves to 13-8 overall and 4-3 in league play.

The Spartans were without head coach Suzy Merchant, who took a medical leave of absence at the beginning of the week. Associate head coach Amaka Agugua is trying to fill the void as interim head coach of the program. WKAR's Al Martin reports.

