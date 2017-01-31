MSU professor's malaria study extended with $8.4M grant

By 8 minutes ago
  • MSUTODAY

A Michigan State University professor will be able to spend at least seven more years researching malaria thanks to an $8.4 million grant.

 EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A grant from the National Institute of Health will allow MSU's Terrie Taylor to find ways to improve health care for malaria-infected patients. Taylor has spent six months every year for the past three decades helping children with malaria in the east African country of Malawi. Taylor says she plans to focus her next clinical trial on treatment for brain swelling that occurs in children suffering from malaria. According to Taylor, the mortality rate for malaria-infected people is about 37 percent. She's hoping the newly funded project will cut mortality down to 17 percent.  

Tags: 
Health

Related Content

MSU addresses needs of nursing moms

By 10 hours ago
Alison Virag McCann sets up her breast pump
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

When a nursing mother returns to work, finding the time and a private place to use a breast pump can be challenging. We examine what that means for working moms on the Michigan State University campus.


Rise in Flu Cases May Easily be Prevented

By Jan 27, 2017
NCI / commons.wikimedia

It's almost the end of January and Linda Vail, the Ingham County Health Officer says they are noticing a fairly steady rise in flu cases. Vail says influenza can target anyone, but senior citizens, young children and people with suppressed immune systems are most at risk. 

State, Oakland County issue whooping cough advisory

By Jan 26, 2017
wiki.commons

Michigan and Oakland County have issued a health advisory following a rise in whooping cough cases in the county north of Detroit.