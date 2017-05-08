MSU prof cut from EPA panel

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is replacing half the members of an advisory board, including a Michigan State University faculty member.

One of the members of the EPA’s 18-member Board of Scientific Counselors not being renewed is MSU Department of Community Sustainability associate professor Robert Richardson. On Friday, Richardson tweeted, quoting here, “Today, I was Trumped.”

Richardson says he believes this decision, again quoting, “was a political one in nature.” He calls the panel “apolitical.”

Scott Pruitt’s chief of staff at the EPA, Ryan Jackson, says those not being renewed can reapply. Richardson hasn’t decided if he will reapply for membership on the board.