Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

MSU organ trafficking expert heads to Vatican for summit

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State
  • Dr. Monir Moniruzzaman photo
    Dr. Monir Moniruzzaman
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

The Vatican has invited experts in the field of human organ trafficking from around the world to a conference next week in Rome. WKAR's Scott Pohl speaks with an expert from Michigan State University who has been invited to the Vatican Summit on Organ Trafficking.


Organ trafficking is illegal around the world, with the exception of Iran, where the buying and selling of organs has been legalized.

Dr. Monir Moniruzzaman is an MSU assistant professor of Anthropology and the Center for Ethics and Humanities in the Life Sciences at MSU. He’s studied human organ trafficking for about ten years in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. His focus has been on the black market for kidneys, liver lobes and corneas from living donors, who often are desperately poor.

Dr. Moniruzzaman says most of these people have been misled by organ brokers and don’t fully comprehend the possible ramifications.

“Usually,” he explains, “they are engaged in physical, demanding jobs such as rickshaw pulling or heavy lifting. After their organ donation, they couldn’t engage with this physically demanding job.”

Dr. Moniruzzaman says that many of these organ donors do not get proper post-operative care and suffer the health-related consequences later. Others struggle with emotional trauma related to having sold what they consider to be God’s creation for profit. And, he says that despite having sold an organ, they usually wind up worse off financially; unable to return to work, they spend all the cash and are left with nothing.

The Vatican Summit on Organ Trafficking is February 7th and 8th.

Tags: 
Health
religion

Related Content

MSU addresses needs of nursing moms

By 12 hours ago
Alison Virag McCann sets up her breast pump
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

When a nursing mother returns to work, finding the time and a private place to use a breast pump can be challenging. We examine what that means for working moms on the Michigan State University campus.


MSU professor's malaria study extended with $8.4M grant

By 1 hour ago
MSUTODAY

A Michigan State University professor will be able to spend at least seven more years researching malaria thanks to an $8.4 million grant.

Rise in Flu Cases May Easily be Prevented

By Jan 27, 2017
NCI / commons.wikimedia

It's almost the end of January and Linda Vail, the Ingham County Health Officer says they are noticing a fairly steady rise in flu cases. Vail says influenza can target anyone, but senior citizens, young children and people with suppressed immune systems are most at risk. 