MSU Interim President Engler To Testify Before Congress on July 24

Michigan State University interim president John Engler plans to testify before a US Senate committee investigating the Larry Nassar case next Tuesday.

Emily Guerrant, MSU vice-president, and university spokesperson confirmed to WKAR that Engler has been invited to speak on July 24 at 2:30 p.m.

He'll address the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security.

The subcommittee is calling the presentation “Strengthening and Empowering US Amateur Athletes: Moving Forward with Solutions.”

Michigan State was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints about Larry Nassar, some as far back as the 1990s. The school had insisted that no one covered up assaults, although Nassar's boss was later charged with failing to properly supervise him and committing his own sexual misconduct.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and was caught with child pornography. He is serving three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

The scandal rocked MSU, leading to the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon on Jan. 24 and athletic director Mark Hollis two days later. The fallout has also pushed out many leaders at the top of competitive gymnastics.

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon also appeared before the committee on June 5.

"I am horrified that Nassar's crimes happened during my tenure," Simon said. "Had I known that Nassar was sexually abusing young women, I would have taken immediate action to prevent him from preying on additional victims."