MSU Hoops Fans Snap Up Practice Floor Sections At Surplus Store

The MSU Surplus Store was the place to be for Spartan basketball fans today. Pieces of the practice court floor removed from the Breslin Center went up for sale this morning.

WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Spartan fan Dave McCollom about buying pieces of the practice court

The four-foot squares, some with paint, some without, each weighed up to 100 pounds. The price was certainly attractive, just $20.

Today’s supply went quickly, but the surplus store says more will be available online next week.

Spartan fan Dave McCollom rented a truck, got there early and left with the maximum allotment of ten sections of the MSU basketball practice floor. He's a woodworker whose plans include a table "whatever my wife wants me to make, because she was kind enough to get up with me this morning at 5:30 a.m. and wait in line." McCollom thinks one project will be a sofa table that will go behind the couch in his living room, adding some bar stools for seating when friends visit to watch a big game.

McCollom says there was some excitement in the atmosphere at the Surplus Store despite the hour. "Even though it's waiting in line, it was still a lot of fun."