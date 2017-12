The Michigan State football team spent Christmas Day at the San Diego Zoo as part of activities leading up to the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Thursday night.

The Spartans had a holiday brunch followed by team meetings, then spent the afternoon at the San Diego Zoo. At the zoo, selected players got to spend time learning about some animals and interacting with them.

After their zoo visit, the Spartans held their first night practice under the lights at their practice location at Mesa College.

Watch footage of the zoo visit and hear from MSU players Felton Davis III and Chris Frey.